J.C. Penney says certain lenders ready to accept business plan with conditions

The JC Penney store is seen open at the Destiny USA mall, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are eased, in Syracuse, New York, U.S., July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

(Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Monday certain lenders had agreed to accept a business plan on certain conditions as the department-store operator looks to emerge from bankruptcy protection.

Plano, Texas-based Penney has until July 31 to meet the conditions, according to a regulatory filing. It has also agreed to various changes to milestones similar to those set forth in the debtor-in-possession financing agreement. (bit.ly/2OERE0D)

Penney in May filed for bankruptcy protection and said it reached an agreement with existing lenders for $900 million of debtor-in-possession financing to aid operations.

Earlier this month, Penney said it would cut about 1,000 jobs as it battles pressure from COVID-19-related disruptions.