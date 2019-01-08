January 8, 2019 / 10:29 PM / in 15 minutes

J.C. Penney reaffirms free cash flow forecast, sees store closures

A J.C. Penney Company Inc. store is pictured at a mall in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Suzanne Barlyn

(Reuters) - Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) on Tuesday reaffirmed its 2018 free cash flow forecast and said it expects to end the year with liquidity in excess of $2 billion.

Shares of the company rose 4 percent in after-hours trading.

Penney, which also announced plans to close three stores this spring, reported a 3.5 percent fall in comparable store-sales for the nine-week period ended Jan. 5 on a shifted basis, indicating a fall in overall comparable sales for the holiday quarter.

A handful of major U.S. retail names have collapsed in the past two years, including Sears Holdings Corp (SHLDQ.PK), which is now considering a revised takeover bid from billionaire Chairman Edward Lampert temporarily staving off a liquidation.

