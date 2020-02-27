J.C. Penney holiday-quarter results beat, fiscal 2020 comparable sales outlook disappoints

(Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) on Thursday projected a bigger comparable sales fall than market expectations for fiscal 2020, even after reporting better-than expected results for the holiday-quarter on strength of its women’s apparel business.

FILE PHOTO: A J.C. Penney employee helps a customer with her purchase at the J.C. Penney department store in North Riverside, Illinois, U.S., November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Shares of the 117-year-old department store chain were down 2.6% before the opening bell, after losing 35% this year alone.

Plano, Texas-based Penney has struggled for years to excite consumers with its mid-priced range of apparel, and has lost a lot of shoppers to online behemoths like Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and off-price retailers like TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) as it reworks its business strategy.

Under Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau, Penney has shut unprofitable stores, ditched selling major appliances last year to sharpen its focus on more profitable apparel sales, and is testing a new store model that includes a yoga studio, a videogame lounge and lifestyle workshops.

The retailer has also partnered with resale clothing company thredUP and relaunched its a.n.a brand with new all-inclusive sizes of jeans, fits and fabrics to appeal to younger consumers.

“I am encouraged by our progress, especially in our women’s apparel businesses,” CEO Soltau said in a statement.

However, the company said it excepts comparable sales in fiscal 2020 to fall between 3.5% and 4.5%, much more than the Wall Street estimate of a 1.22% drop. It also expects to close at least six store locations, the company said on Thursday.

Sales at stores open for more than a year fell 7% in the quarter ended Feb. 1 compared with expectations of a 7.3% slide, according to data from IBES Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 7.7% to $3.49 billion, slightly above expectations of $3.44 billion.

Net income fell to $27 million, or 8 cents per share, from $75 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, it earned 13 cents in the quarter, surpassing the estimate of a 6 cent loss.