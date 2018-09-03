FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 3, 2018 / 1:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lawyer for JD.com CEO says does not expect charges to be brought

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A lawyer for JD.com Inc (JD.O) CEO Richard Liu, who was arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual misconduct in the U.S. state of Minnesota and later released, said on Monday that Liu denies any wrongdoing, and also said he does not expect charges to be brought against his client.

Earl Gray, a Minnesota-based lawyer, said Liu was released without charges or a bail requirement, and was able to return to China, where the e-commerce firm is based.

“Under these circumstances based on our substantial experience in the criminal justice system in Minnesota charges are highly unlikely in the future to be brought against our client,” Gray said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Tony Munroe. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.