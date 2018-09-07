FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 1:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

JD.com says CEO will cooperate further with U.S. police if requested

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, whose CEO Richard Liu was arrested last week in the U.S. city of Minneapolis after an allegation of rape and later released, said Liu had cooperated with police there and was willing to cooperate further if asked.

A JD.com sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Liu, who through his lawyers has denied any wrongdoing, was released without bail and returned to China, and the company said in a statement he continued to lead the company and there was no interruption to day-to-day business operations.

The statement, in a question-and-answer format, was dated Sept. 6 and seen by Reuters on Friday.

Liu, 45, was arrested last Friday and detained for around 16 hours. A Minneapolis Police Department spokesman said on Tuesday that if there were any charges against Liu they would not be filed until completion of a criminal investigation that would not occur before Friday.

Reporting by Tony Munroe in BEIJING and Meg Shen in HONG KONG; Editing by Mark Potter

