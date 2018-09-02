JD.com CEO released after U.S. arrest; firm says he was falsely accused

BEIJING (Reuters) - The founder and chief executive of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc, Richard Liu, was arrested in the U.S. state of Minnesota on a charge of criminal sexual conduct and later released, a county sheriff’s department jail roster showed.

FILE PHOTO: Richard Liu, founder and chief executive officer of e-commerce company JD.com, leaves the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

The charge against Liu, 45, was made just before midnight local time on Friday, and he was released just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff website. It showed Liu was “released pending complaint”.

JD.com in a statement on Sunday said Liu, whose Chinese name is Liu Qiangdong, was falsely accused.

“During a business trip to the United States, Mr. Liu was questioned by police in Minnesota in relation to an unsubstantiated accusation,” the company said.

“The local police quickly determined there was no substance to the claim against Mr. Liu, and he was subsequently able to resume his business activities as originally planned,” it said.

The company did not immediately provide further details, and Liu could not immediately be reached by Reuters.