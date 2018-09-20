Minneapolis prosecutors weighing evidence in JD.com CEO case

(Reuters) - Prosecutors are weighing whether to bring charges against Richard Liu after the Minneapolis Police Department turned over the findings of its initial investigation into accusations of rape against the JD.com (JD.O) founder, according to a statement released on Thursday by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

FILE PHOTO: Richard Liu, CEO and founder of China's e-commerce company JD.com, attends a France-Chinese forum on the applications of artificial intelligence at SOHO 3Q in Beijing, China January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

There will be no further comment on the matter until that decision is made, the statement said, and there is no deadline for a decision.

Liu was arrested by Minneapolis police in late August on suspicion of rape. He was released in less than a day without charges and has since returned to China. He has denied any wrongdoing through a lawyer and has pledged to cooperate with Minneapolis police.