JD.com's Liu resigns from China parliament advisory body: state tv

FILE PHOTO: JD.com founder Richard Liu attends a Reuters interview in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Richard Liu, the founder and chief executive of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (JD.O), has resigned from the advisory body to China’s parliament for “personal reasons”, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

Leaders of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, or CPPCC, accepted Liu’s resignation at a meeting on Thursday, it reported.

The high profile but largely ceremonial CPPCC advises the National People’s Congress, China’s parliament. It is stacked with luminaries from all walks of life, including some of the country’s top business leaders.

JD.com did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The CCTV report did not provide further details.

Liu has fought allegations of sexual harassment against a Chinese national while studying at the University of Minnesota last year.

Through lawyers, he maintained his innocence throughout the law enforcement investigation, which ended in December when prosecutors announced Liu would not be charged.

In April, the woman who has accused Liu filed a civil lawsuit against him in Minneapolis.