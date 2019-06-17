JD.com may list logistics unit in future but no plan currently: exec

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc may list its logistics unit in the future but it currently has no clear plan, a senior company executive said on Monday.

Bing Fu, head of planning and development at JD Logistics, made the comments to reporters on the sidelines of a media tour. He also said that JD.com has currently no timeline for when the logistics unit will achieve profitability.

“Currently we don’t have this plan but we think maybe in the future it is possible,” he said, referring to any IPO of the logistics unit.

Reuters reported last year that JD.com, China’s second biggest e-commerce firm after Alibaba, was raising funds for its logistics unit and that it had plans to eventually list the business overseas.