JD Health to raise $3.5 billion in Hong Kong IPO: term sheet

HONG KONG (Reuters) - JD Health International Inc will raise up to $3.5 billion by selling 381.9 million shares in a range of HK$62.80 and HK$70.58 at its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

There is a greenshoe option to sell a further 15% of stock in the online healthcare platform of China’s e-commerce giant JD.com that would take the size of the IPO up to $4 billion.

Six cornerstone investors led by GIC, Tiger Global and BlackRock have participated in the deal, the term sheet showed.

The book build begins on Wednesday and the shares are due to be priced on Tuesday, according to the term sheet.

JD Health shares are expected to start trading on Dec. 8.