China's JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates

FILE PHOTO: A JD.com sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - China’s JD.com Inc (JD.O) reported a 22.9% rise in quarterly revenue that beat estimates on Tuesday, boosted by stronger sales in its core e-commerce business.

The company’s total net revenue rose to 150.28 billion yuan ($21.28 billion) in the second quarter ended June 30 from 122.29 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 147.49 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

JD.com posted a net income of 545.9 million yuan compared with a net loss of 2.28 billion yuan, a year earlier.