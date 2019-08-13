China's JD.com beats revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat third-quarter sales

FILE PHOTO: A JD.com sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - China’s JD.com Inc (JD.O) posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue and forecast third quarter sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, boosted by stronger sales in its online retail business.

Shares of the company were up about 5% at $28.49 before the bell.

Sales from its product segment, which includes online retail sales, rose about 21% to 133.52 billion yuan during the quarter.

Both JD.com and bigger rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) are seeking to diversify amid slowing e-commerce revenue growth at home - in part due to saturated markets in China’s biggest cities, flagging consumer confidence from the U.S.-China trade war.

For the third quarter, JD expects revenue between 126 billion yuan and 130 billion yuan, the mid-point of which was above analysts’ estimate of 126.21 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company’s total net revenue rose 22.9% to 150.28 billion yuan ($21.28 billion) in the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts were expecting revenue of 147.49 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

JD.com posted a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of 618.8 million yuan compared with a net loss of 2.21 billion yuan, a year earlier.

Excluding items, company reported net income of 2.30 yuan per American Depository Share compared with 0.33 yuan per ADS, a year ago.