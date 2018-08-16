FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 10:31 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

China's JD.com posts 31.2 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - JD.com Inc, China’s second largest e-commerce firm, reported a 31.2 percent rise in second-quarter revenue on Thursday, falling short of analysts’ estimates after a worse-than-expected sale season.

A sign of China's e-commerce company JD.com is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2018 in Shanghai, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

The firm posted revenue of 122.3 billion yuan ($17.73 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts’ estimate of 122.7 billion yuan according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

JD posted a net loss of 1.54 yuan per American depositary share, compared with a loss of 0.35 yuan a year earlier.

JD.com’s sales volumes are seasonally high in the second quarter due to the company’s mid-year sales event ‘618’, but its revenue growth rate continues to slow from a peak of 60 percent in 2015 as the market shows signs of maturing.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
