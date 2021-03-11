Warburg Pincus-led group to invest $700 million in JD.Com's property unit

(Reuters) - A group of investors led by Warburg Pincus will invest about $700 million in Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc’s infrastructure asset management arm, the U.S.-based private equity firm said on Thursday.
Warburg Pincus and Hillhouse Capital, along with other investors, will invest in JD Property as part of a non-redeemable series A preferred share financing, the company added.
