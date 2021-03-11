Warburg Pincus-led group to invest $700 million in JD.Com's property unit

FILE PHOTO: A logo of JD.com is seen on a helmet of a delivery man in Beijing, China June 16, 2014. Picture taken June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) - A group of investors led by Warburg Pincus will invest about $700 million in Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc’s infrastructure asset management arm, the U.S.-based private equity firm said on Thursday.

Warburg Pincus and Hillhouse Capital, along with other investors, will invest in JD Property as part of a non-redeemable series A preferred share financing, the company added.