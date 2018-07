HONG KONG (Reuters) - JD.com Inc’s (JD.O) finance affiliate said on Thursday it has signed binding agreements with investors to raise 13 billion yuan ($1.96 billion) in fresh equity.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of JD.com is seen on a helmet of a delivery man in Beijing, China June 16, 2014. Picture taken June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

JD Finance will reach a valuation of 133 billion yuan after the closing of the fundraising, it said.

Reuters first reported the fundraising details on Wednesday.