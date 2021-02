FILE PHOTO: A sign for a JD Sports store is displayed in a window in London, Britain April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

(Reuters) - JD Sports said on Wednesday it will sell about 6% of its shares to raise funds as Britain’s largest sportswear retailer looks to expand and make further acquisitions.

The company, which recently bought DTLR Villa and Shoe Palace to expand its footprint in the United States, said the placing price will be determined at the end of the bookbuild.