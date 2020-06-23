Business News
June 23, 2020 / 5:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

JD Sports buys back Go Outdoors from administrator as it begins unit restructuring

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People pass a JD Sports store in London, Britain, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

(Reuters) - Retailer JD Sports (JD.L) said on Tuesday it had appointed Deloitte as administrator for its loss-making outdoor clothing business that has been struggling with falling demand, and will begin a restructuring of the unit.

London-listed JD Sports said it had brought back the business, Go Outdoors, and all its assets from the administrator for 56.5 million pounds ($70.7 million) via a new subsidiary as part of a so-called pre-pack administration deal.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below