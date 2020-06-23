JD Sports buys back Go Outdoors from administrator as it begins unit restructuring

FILE PHOTO: People pass a JD Sports store in London, Britain, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

(Reuters) - Retailer JD Sports (JD.L) said on Tuesday it had appointed Deloitte as administrator for its loss-making outdoor clothing business that has been struggling with falling demand, and will begin a restructuring of the unit.

London-listed JD Sports said it had brought back the business, Go Outdoors, and all its assets from the administrator for 56.5 million pounds ($70.7 million) via a new subsidiary as part of a so-called pre-pack administration deal.