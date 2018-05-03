U.S. prosecutors dealt dual setbacks in mortgage bond fraud crackdown

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors cracking down on deceptive mortgage bond trading practices on Thursday suffered dual losses as a federal appeals court overturned an ex-Jefferies Group[JGLL.UL] trader’s conviction and a jury acquitted a former Cantor Fitzgerald [CNTOR.UL] employee.

FILE PHOTO: Former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak walks away from U.S. District Court after his sentencing for defrauding customers on bond prices in New Haven, Connecticut, U.S., April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York overturned former Jefferies Group trader Jesse Litvak’s second criminal conviction for defrauding a customer about bond prices, saying jurors had wrongly been allowed to hear irrelevant evidence.

Shortly after the court ruling, a federal jury in Hartford, Connecticut, acquitted former Cantor Fitzgerald trader David Demos of charges that he lied to clients in connection with mortgage bond transactions he handled for them.

The developments marked the latest setback for federal prosecutors in Connecticut pursuing cases against traders accused of lying to customers about the prices of mortgage-backed securities they had bought and sold after the 2008 financial crisis.

The 2nd Circuit previously overturned Litvak’s initial 2014 conviction, prompting prosecutors to retry him. Jurors convicted Litvak in 2017 on only one of the 10 securities fraud counts he faced, and he was sentenced to two years in prison.

The latest appellate ruling left open the possibility that prosecutors could choose to put Litvak on trial for a third time.

Tom Carson, Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham’s spokesman, confirmed the verdict in Demos’ case and said prosecutors were reviewing the decision in Litvak’s case.

FILE PHOTO: Former Cantor Fitzgerald trader David Demos exits the federal courthouse in New Haven, Connecticut, U.S., December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin/File Photo

A lawyer for Litvak, 43, had no comment. A lawyer for Demos, 37, did not respond to a request for comment.

The two men are among eight people who have faced criminal charges since 2013 brought by federal prosecutors pursuing cases against traders accused of cheating customers on prices of mortgage-backed securities.

Prosecutors accused Litvak of lying to customers about bond prices from 2009 to 2011, hoping to boost his own pay while generating $2.25 million of illegal profit for Jefferies.

The single count on which he was convicted concerned a bond transaction with Invesco Ltd. In Thursday’s ruling, the 2nd Circuit said a lower-court judge improperly allowed jurors to hear testimony that an Invesco employee believed Litvak was acting on the employee’s behalf.

That belief was incorrect, and therefore irrelevant, but could have confused the jury or turned it against Litvak, U.S. Circuit Judge Ralph Winter wrote for the three-judge panel.

Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, in 2014 agreed to pay $25 million to resolve U.S. criminal and civil probes into how it supervised Litvak and other traders.