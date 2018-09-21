Jefferies' quarterly profit declines 28 percent

(Reuters) - Jefferies Group LLC (JEF.N) on Friday reported a 28.2 percent fall in third-quarter profit, hit by a dip in its investment banking unit and muted activity in its M&A advisory business.

Net income attributable to Jefferies fell reut.rs/2OIX3C8 to $60.2 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31 from $83.8 million a year earlier.

Revenue from its investment banking unit fell 2.2 percent to $465.3 million, hurt by lower Leverage Finance transactions, while net revenue from its advisory business fell 7.8 percent.

The New York-based company, which usually kicks off the earnings season for U.S. investment banks, is widely seen as an indicator of performance of the big Wall Street banks.

Jefferies Group, a unit of Jefferies Financial Group, reported a net revenue of $777.6 million, down from $800.7 million a year earlier.