Jefferies poaches industrials banker from BNP Paribas: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Jefferies (JEF.N) has hired Berthold Mueller from BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) to head its advisory business with clients from the industrial sector in continental Europe, people close to the matter said.

Mueller, who joined BNP in 2006 from Deutsche Bank, led the French bank’s European industrials investment banking since 2014, among other things advising on deals involving companies such as Siemens (SIEGn.DE), Continental (CONG.DE) and Fives.

Mueller will be Jefferies’ new chairman for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and head of Continental Europe Industrials, the people said.

Jefferies declined to comment, while BNP had no immediate comment.