Jefferies quarterly revenue falls on lower investment banking

(Reuters) - Jefferies Group LLC’s quarterly revenue fell 17 percent on Thursday, hurt by weakness in the financial services company’s investment banking business.

Revenue from its biggest unit fell 35.1 percent to $285.6 million due to share market losses in December and a 35-day partial government shutdown that ended on January 25, the company said.

“Activity was very light during the December market downturn and this was further exacerbated by the government shutdown for five weeks to the end of January,” Chief Executive Officer Rich Handler said.

Net revenue for the New York-based company fell to $685.7 million in the first quarter ended Feb. 28, from $821.2 million, a year ago.

Weak bond trading overshadowed stronger equities, resulting in a marginal rise of about 1 percent in total sales and trading revenue to $371.3 million.

The company posted a profit of $46 million in the quarter versus a loss of $60.8 million a year ago, mostly due to a 91 percent drop in income tax expenses from the year-ago quarter when it recorded a charge [reut.rs/2HY4Ifs] related to changes in U.S. tax laws.

Jefferies Financial Group, the parent company of Jefferies Group LLC, is among the first financial companies to report earnings in a new quarter, and its results are widely seen as an indicator of the performance of big Wall Street banks.