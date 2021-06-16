Recent Jenner recruits helm new national security, sanctions group

(Reuters) - Jenner & Block is tapping a cadre of recently-hired former government officials to launch a new national security, sanctions and export controls practice group.

Jenner & Block LLP office, Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The firm on Wednesday announced that the new practice will be led two former Obama-era ambassadors who joined Jenner from Boies Schiller Flexner last year, David Pressman and Lee Wolosky; a seven-year veteran of the U.S. State Department who joined in January, Rachel Alpert; and former UK tax and customs prosecutor Paul Feldberg, who joined from K&L Gates in 2018.

Although the firm has handled national security-related litigation and sanctions and export control work for years, Wolosky said the building blocks all came together when Alpert joined the firm at the beginning of the year from Latham & Watkins.

“It’s not like we’re building from scratch, but we’re building something that’s exciting and unique,” Alpert said.

Jenner is representing the family of a U.S. citizen who was killed when Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over rebel-held eastern Ukraine in 2014, in litigation against the financial entities that allegedly provided support to the rebels accused of destroying the plane.

Although other firms also have national security expertise, Wolosky touted Jenner’s willingness and experience going to court over these sensitive issues.

“If you have a very significant dispute that may require going to court to litigate, we’re the place to go,” Wolosky said.

The sanctions and export control work Alpert handles takes place on the regulatory side. With the Biden administration in charge, she said the U.S. has been working with other countries in an effort to impose sanctions on a multilateral basis.

Other key partners in the practice also made their way to the Chicago-founded firm within the past five years, including Andrew Weissmann, a former lead prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller who joined Jenner last July; David Bitkower, a co-chair of Jenner’s investigations, compliance and defense practice and chair of its data privacy and cybersecurity practice who joined in 2017; and former Chicago federal prosecutor Shoba Pillay, who joined in April.

The launch of Jenner’s new practice comes three months after the firm decided to capitalize on its lack of strong Wall Street ties by expanding its financial services litigation practice and touting its willingness to handle matters adverse to financial institutions. Wolosky is one of the new leaders of that practice.

It also comes three months after Jenner launched its sixth office, arriving in San Francisco with the hire of Ann O’Leary, the former chief of staff to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.