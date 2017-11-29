FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Jet, Air France-KLM announce tie-up to boost traffic
November 29, 2017

India's Jet, Air France-KLM announce tie-up to boost traffic

Sankalp Phartiyal

2 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Jet Airways (JET.NS) and Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) announced a partnership to route more traffic through Europe and on to North America, in a potential challenge to Gulf carrier Etihad Airways that is a shareholder in Jet.

A Jet Airways passenger plane takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Indian international air traffic is booming, but much of the growth has been captured by the three big Gulf carriers including Etihad, which owns 24 percent of Jet.

The “enhanced cooperation agreement” with Air France-KLM, signed on Wednesday in India’s financial capital Mumbai, is designed to route more traffic and expand the number of flights to Europe and then onwards to the United States.

The agreement also includes Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), with which Air France KLM has an existing partnership.

International carriers are increasingly tying up on routes in the face of rising competition.

The Gulf will continue to be an important market and Jet will not reduce its operations there, Naresh Goyal, chairman of Jet, told reporters.

He added that Jet had a “great relationship with Etihad” and that would continue.

Etihad was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Additional reporting by Jamie Freed in SINGAPORE, Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
