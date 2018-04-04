India's Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 billion

(Reuters) - India’s Jet Airways Ltd (JET.NS) said late on Tuesday it had entered into an agreement with Boeing Co (BA.N) for the purchase of 75 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody jets.

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 Max takes part in flying display at the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

In an announcement to the stock exchange, Jet Airways did not say whether the agreement was a formal order or a non-binding memorandum of understanding. Boeing did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The jets would be worth $8.8 billion at list prices, although airlines typically receive a significant discount from manufacturers.

Jet Airways hoped to close a deal to buy another 75 narrowbody jets by the end of March, its chief executive, Vinay Dube, told reporters at an airshow in India last month.