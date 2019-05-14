India's Jet Airways loses CEO, a day after CFO quits

FILE PHOTO: Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube speaks at an aviation conference in Mumbai, India, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian carrier Jet Airways said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube had resigned with immediate effect.

Dube’s exit comes shortly after the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal, that was announced earlier in the day. Agarwal’s resignation was effective May 13, the company said.

The debt-strapped company said Dube and Agarwal resigned due to personal reasons, without providing further details.

The airline, once the biggest private carrier in the country, owes vast sums to its lessors, pilots, fuel suppliers and other parties. It stopped all flights from April 17 after its lenders refused to extend more funds to keep the carrier flying.