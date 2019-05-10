Etihad interested in re-investing in India's Jet subject to conditions

FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans behind Etihad airlines counters at JFK International Airport in New York, U.S., March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Etihad Airways is interested in re-investing in embattled Indian carrier Jet Airways for a minority stake, subject to certain conditions, a spokesman for the Middle Eastern carrier said on Friday.

“Etihad reemphasizes that it cannot be expected to be the sole investor, and that, amongst other requirements, additional suitable investors would need to provide the majority of Jet Airways’ required recapitalization,” the spokesman said in a statement.

State Bank of India, Jet’s main lender, has invited binding bids for a stake in the airline that is saddled with roughly $1.2 billion in bank debt. All binding bids were to be submitted by 1800 IST (1230 GMT) on Friday.

“There was a submission with conditions,” the spokesman said.

