FILE PHOTO: A Jet Airways plane is parked as another moves to runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

(Reuters) - Beleaguered Indian carrier Jet Airways Ltd (JET.NS) said on Wednesday it was discussing with shareholders about a resolution plan with State Bank of India (SBI.NS).

The plan contemplates options on the debt-equity mix, proportion of equity infusion by stakeholders and change in the airline’s board, the company said in a statement.