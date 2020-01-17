India's Jet Airways to sell Netherlands business to KLM

FILE PHOTO: Jet Airways aircrafts are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Bankrupt Indian airline Jet Airways Ltd (JET.NS) said it had agreed to sell its assets in Netherlands to Dutch airline KLM.

If the deal is finalised, it will only involve a sale of part of the company’s business and not impact the shareholding pattern, Jet said in a statement dated Jan. 16. It did not detail the assets held in Netherlands.

Once India’s biggest private carrier, Jet stopped flying in April after running out of cash, leaving thousands without jobs and pushing up air fares across the country.

It was admitted to bankruptcy court in June after its lenders, led by State Bank of India SBI.NS, failed to agree on a revival plan.

KLM, a part of Air France KLM (AIRF.PA), was once codeshare partners with the defunct airline and in the wake of Jet’s collapse had added flights to India.