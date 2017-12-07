FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Jet Airways second-quarter profit slumps 91 percent
Sections
Featured
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
The Wider Image
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
California wildfires
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
The Force could be with Disney-Fox deal
Breakingviews
The Force could be with Disney-Fox deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 7, 2017 / 1:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's Jet Airways second-quarter profit slumps 91 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country’s second-largest airline, reported a 91 percent slump in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher fuel expenses.

FILE PHOTO: A Jet Airways passenger aircraft takes off from the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 496.3 million rupees ($7.69 million), compared with a profit of 5.49 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter. bit.ly/2ACEclV

Quarterly total expenses rose 9.2 percent to 57.09 billion rupees, with aircraft fuel expenses rising about 17 percent.

Reporting By Arnab Paul and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.