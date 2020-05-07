JetBlue Airways posts quarterly loss and revises Airbus order book

FILE PHOTO: A JetBlue passenger jet lands with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) on Thursday posted a $268 million quarterly loss due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on air travel and said it had revised its order book with Airbus SE (AIR.PA) to reduce its aircraft capital expenditures by $1.1 billion through 2022.

New York-based JetBlue said that following measures to boost its liquidity, it expects its daily cash burn to fall to just below $10 million in May from an average of $18 million in the second half of March, excluding government assistance under the CARES Act.