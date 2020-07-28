JetBlue reports quarterly loss and warns of volatile demand

FILE PHOTO: A Jet Blue airplane is seen at Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

CHICAGO (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) reported a quarterly loss of $320 million on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic and said it would remain conservative about how many flights it adds back to its schedule as it expects volatile demand and a choppy recovery.

New York-based JetBlue said it had slowed its daily cash burn to just under $8 million per day in June from an average of $9.5 million over the second quarter, but said daily burn would hover between $7 million and $9 million in the third quarter.