A JetBlue aircraft comes in to land at Long Beach Airport in Long Beach, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

CHICAGO (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes said on Thursday that the U.S. aviation system is nearing a “tipping point” due to the partial government shutdown, which is in its 34th day.

On a conference call with investors, Hayes said the shutdown may cause delays, long lines and cancelled flights.