JetBlue still weighing transatlantic business case: executive

FILE PHOTO: The check-in area of JetBlue Airways is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

CHICAGO (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp is still considering a business case for a potential launch of transatlantic flights from New York and Boston, Chief Commercial Officer Marty St. George said on Tuesday, a decision that is expected this year and possibly as soon as next month.

Speculation has circled that JetBlue, the sixth-largest U.S. airline, could announce a transatlantic launch at an April 10 event with employees.

Speaking at a J.P. Morgan conference in New York, St. George said the success of its Mint premium class product has “emboldened” the company about its ability to capture premium revenue but it was aware of different cost structures for international flying.

Under consideration is whether the Airbus A321 aircraft will offer better returns flying to Europe or domestically, and whether JetBlue could gain access to London’s Heathrow airport, St. George said.