JetBlue posts quarterly profit rise, meets three-year cost-cutting goal

FILE PHOTO: A JetBlue passenger jet lands with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

CHICAGO (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) saw a slight rise in quarterly profit in the three months to end December after delivering on a three-year cost-cutting drive designed to enable low-cost airfares over the next decade, it said on Thursday.

Earnings per share rose to $0.56 in the quarter to Dec. 31 from $0.55 a year earlier, just above a Wall Street consensus forecast for $0.55, helped by $314 million in total cost savings over a three-year period, it said.