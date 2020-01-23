Business News
January 23, 2020 / 12:37 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

JetBlue posts quarterly profit rise, meets three-year cost-cutting goal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A JetBlue passenger jet lands with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

CHICAGO (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) saw a slight rise in quarterly profit in the three months to end December after delivering on a three-year cost-cutting drive designed to enable low-cost airfares over the next decade, it said on Thursday.

Earnings per share rose to $0.56 in the quarter to Dec. 31 from $0.55 a year earlier, just above a Wall Street consensus forecast for $0.55, helped by $314 million in total cost savings over a three-year period, it said.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below