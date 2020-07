SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian builder and mall operator JHSF Participacoes SA (JHSF3.SA) raised 399.75 million reais ($74.44 million) in a share offering, a filing on Thursday showed.

The proceeds raised by the sale of 41 million new shares will be used to expand JHSF’s businesses and digital strategy.

JHSF’s shareholders also sold 33.4 million reais in shares.

Shares were priced at 9.75 reais each in the offering.