(Reuters) - Jianpu Technology Inc (JT.N), a China-based online financial-planning platform, priced its American depository shares at $8.00 apiece, below the previously outlined $8.50 to $10.50 range.

The offering of 22.5 million ADSs raised $180 million.

The company’s shares will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol “JT”.

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley led the transaction.