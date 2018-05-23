Australia's Reliance Worldwide buys UK's John Guest for $923 million

(Reuters) - Australian plumbing fittings maker Reliance Worldwide Corp Ltd (RWC.AX) said on Thursday it has entered into an agreement to buy UK-based John Guest Holdings Ltd for A$1.22 billion ($923 million) to expand its European footprint.

The purchase of the UK-headquartered maker of plastic “push-to-connect” (PTC) fittings would be supported by raising equity of up to A$1.10 billion, Reliance said in a statement.

The deal value represents a price 12.4 times John Guest’s 2017 adjusted core earnings, it said. John Guest, a privately held firm, also has operations in the United States and Asia Pacific.

Reliance, which described itself as the world’s leading manufacturer of brass PTC fittings, said the purchase would provide total synergies of more than A$20 million in core earnings per year.

An entity related to its chairman, Jonathan Munz, would use its full entitlement of A$110 million of the capital raising, it added. The acquisition is expected to close in June.

Reliance shares have gained 16.9 percent in the year to Wednesday’s close. They were on a trading halt pending the announcement.