Johnson Controls to explore strategic options for power solutions unit

(Reuters) - Johnson Controls International Plc (JCI.N) said on Monday it would explore strategic alternatives for its power solutions business, which makes lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars and light trucks.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of the U.S. Johnson Controls company is seen in Nersac, southwestern France, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Shares of Johnson Controls were up 3.3 percent at $39.80 in premarket trading.

The move will allow the Cork, Ireland-based company to focus on its bigger building technologies and solutions business, which makes building heating and ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

The power solutions business accounted for 24 percent of the company’s total revenue of $30.17 billion in 2017. The unit had $1.6 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

The building technologies and solutions business had $22.80 billion in sales in 2017.

The company said it expects to complete its assessment of strategic alternatives for the power solutions business over the next several months.