J&J settles three mesothelioma talc cases-plaintiffs' lawyer

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson has settled three cases brought by plaintiffs who claimed asbestos in the company’s talcum-based products caused mesothelioma, an attorney for the plaintiffs’ said on Wednesday.

The cases were pending in Oklahoma, New York and California state courts.

J&J, which faces some 13,000 talc-related lawsuits nationwide, denies that its talc causes cancer, saying numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown its talc to be safe and asbestos-free.