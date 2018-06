(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it has accepted private equity firm Platinum Equity’s $2.1 billion buyout offer for the company’s LifeScan Inc unit.

FILE PHOTO: A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Platinum had given J&J until mid-June to accept the offer for the unit, which makes blood glucose monitoring products.