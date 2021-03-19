U.S. FDA approves J&J's multiple sclerosis treatment

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Johnson & Johnson’s multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment, Ponvory, the company’s unit Janssen Pharmaceutical Co said on Friday.

The FDA approved Ponvory as a daily oral drug to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, a debilitating neurological condition in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves.

The approval was based on data from a two-year late-stage study where Ponvory demonstrated superior efficacy in significantly reducing annual relapses by about 30% compared to Sanofi's approved MS drug Aubagio, the company said. (refini.tv/3c1kjcz)

Ponvory is also under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).