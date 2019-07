FILE PHOTO: The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission in June issued civil subpoenas to Johnson and Johnson (JNJ.N) as part of an investigation of whether contracting practices for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Remicade, violated antitrust laws, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Shares of the company were trading marginally down at $132.47, after having closed up 1.7% on Monday. (bit.ly/2ZkZGze)