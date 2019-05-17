FDA issues recall of J&J unit Ethicon's surgical staplers

FILE PHOTO: A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued a recall of surgical staplers made by Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon unit, warning that the use of the devices could cause serious injury or death.

In March, Ethicon unit released a notice warning of issues with its Intraluminal Staplers.

The recall of 92,496 Endo-surgery intraluminal staplers comes after Ethicon confirmed serious injuries to two patients, the agency said.