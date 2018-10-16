FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

J&J applauds U.S. proposal on drug prices in TV ads

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson applauded a U.S. government proposal requiring drugmakers to include price of medicines in television ads, Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said in a CNBC interview on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Johnson & Johnson products stand on a shelf in a store in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

The company’s comment comes a day after U.S. government had sought such a move as part of its effort to increase pressure on drugmakers to lower costs.

(This story has been refilled to correct to “applauds” from “agrees” in headline, paragraph 1)

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

