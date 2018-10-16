J&J applauds U.S. proposal on drug prices in TV ads

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson applauded a U.S. government proposal requiring drugmakers to include price of medicines in television ads, Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said in a CNBC interview on Tuesday.

The company’s comment comes a day after U.S. government had sought such a move as part of its effort to increase pressure on drugmakers to lower costs.

