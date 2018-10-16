Johnson & Johnson profit beats, lifts forecast on cancer drug demand

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday reported quarterly profit above estimates and raised its full-year forecast, as demand for its cancer drugs Zytiga and Imbruvica helped offset decline in sales of blockbuster drug, Remicade.

The Johnson and Johnson logo is seen at an office building in Singapore January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White

J&J said it now expects adjusted 2018 earnings per share to be in the range of $8.13 and $8.18, up from its previous range of $8.07 to $8.17.

Sales of rheumatoid arthritis treatment Remicade fell 16.3 percent to $1.38 billion in the quarter as pressure from biosimilars intensified. Analysts had expected revenue of $1.36 billion, according to Barclays.

As Remicade faces increased competition and the company’s consumer and medical health businesses come under pressure, J&J has been inking deals and spending more on its drug pipeline to beef up sales.

The healthcare conglomerate’s net earnings rose to $3.93 billion, or $1.44 per share, in the third quarter, from $3.76 billion, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.05 per share. Analysts on average expected $2.03 per share, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Sales rose 3.6 percent to $20.35 billion, above analysts’ average estimate of $20.05 billion.