(Reuters) - Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) on Tuesday posted a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its cancer drugs.

The Johnson and Johnson logo is seen at an office building in Singapore January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White

Sales in the first quarter jumped to $20.01 billion from $17.77 billion a year earlier.

Net earnings fell to $4.37 billion, or $1.60 per share, from $4.42 billion, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.