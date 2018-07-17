FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Johnson & Johnson lowers full-year sales forecast, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) lowered its sales forecast for 2018 on Tuesday, citing a strengthening dollar.

FILE PHOTO: The Johnson and Johnson logo is seen at an office building in Singapore January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White

Shares of the Dow component fell 1 percent to $123.45 in premarket trading. They have dropped 10.7 percent this year.

The healthcare conglomerate said it expects full-year sales of $80.5 billion to $81.3 billion, compared with a prior range of $81.0 billion to $81.8 billion.

J&J said it now expects adjusted earnings of $8.07 to $8.17 per share, compared with an earlier forecast of $8.00-$8.20 per share.

Analysts had expected full-year profit of $8.12 per share and sales of $81.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earnings rose to $3.95 billion, or $1.45 per share, in the second quarter, from $3.83 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $2.10 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $2.07.

Sales rose to $20.83 billion from $18.84 billion.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
