Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay about $117 million to settle vaginal mesh litigation

(Reuters) - U.S. state attorneys general said on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson and its unit had agreed to pay nearly $117 million to settle litigation over deceptive marketing of the company’s transvaginal surgical mesh devices.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement the state would receive $6.3 million as part of the settlement, which also includes payments to 40 other participating states and the District of Columbia.

Thousands of women have sued Johnson & Johnson alleging that they were injured by its pelvic mesh devices, which are used to treat bladder issues and pelvic organ prolapse, in which organs shift from their normal positions.

Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.