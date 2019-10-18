Johnson & Johnson says baby powder investigation could take 30 days or more

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Friday its investigation into asbestos contamination of its baby powder could take 30 days or more, after announcing it planned to recall about 33,000 bottles of the product in the United States.

The company said it had received a test report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday that found trace amounts of asbestos in samples taken from a bottle of Johnson’s Baby Powder purchased online.

J&J said in a conference call a typical investigation would involve a review of its manufacturing records, data on where the product in question was distributed and lab testing of retained samples.