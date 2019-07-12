Johnson & Johnson faces criminal probe related to baby powder: Bloomberg

The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is pursuing a criminal probe into whether Johnson & Johnson lied about potential cancer risks of its talcum powder, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

A grand jury in Washington is looking into documents related to what company officials knew about any carcinogens in their products, according to the Bloomberg report.

J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the company fell 5% at $133.94 following the report.